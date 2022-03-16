See All Nurse Practitioners in Seneca, SC
Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Seneca, SC. 

Nicholas Pikarsky works at Keowee Primary Care and Internal Medicine in Seneca, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Keowee Primary Care and Internal Medicine
    109 Carter Park Dr # 3A, Seneca, SC 29678 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (864) 885-0058
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 11:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Joint Injection
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Autoimmune Diseases
Joint Injection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicholas Pikarsky?

    Mar 16, 2022
    He took the time to not only explain my diagnosis but also explain my treatment options making me feel as if I was part of the decision making process. If you have any expected autoimmune disease I would highly recommend scheduling an appointment.
    — Mar 16, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicholas Pikarsky to family and friends

    Nicholas Pikarsky's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicholas Pikarsky

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C.

    About Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124502810
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Binghamton University, SUNY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Pikarsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nicholas Pikarsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicholas Pikarsky works at Keowee Primary Care and Internal Medicine in Seneca, SC. View the full address on Nicholas Pikarsky’s profile.

    Nicholas Pikarsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Pikarsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Pikarsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Pikarsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicholas Pikarsky, FNP-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.