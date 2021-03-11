Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD
Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD is an Optometrist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.
Schaeffer Eye Center1686 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35216 Directions (205) 979-2020
Yeah, Dr. Onken is awesome!!! He explains everything that's happening. My daughter was going to another optometrist and they just couldn't get her prescription right. On her first appointment Dr. Onken got it right. Also, Dr. Onken is friendly and helpful. He's patient with children as well. My daughter was blessed to be able to get this eye doctor. Thanks again ????????
- English, Spanish
- Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
- New England College of Optometry
- California State University Long Beach
Dr. Onken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Onken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Onken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Onken speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Onken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onken.
