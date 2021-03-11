See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Hoover, AL
Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD

Optometry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD is an Optometrist in Hoover, AL. They graduated from New England College of Optometry.

Dr. Onken works at MyEyeDr. in Hoover, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mary Law, OD
Dr. Mary Law, OD
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Schaeffer Eye Center
    1686 Montgomery Hwy, Hoover, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 979-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Treatment
Astigmatism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Binocular Vision Disorder Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Convergence Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fourth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Ocular Convergence Spasm Chevron Icon
Ophthalmoplegia Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Sixth Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Third Nerve Palsy Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Vision Therapy (Orthoptics Therapy) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Onken?

    Mar 11, 2021
    Yeah, Dr. Onken is awesome!!! He explains everything that's happening. My daughter was going to another optometrist and they just couldn't get her prescription right. On her first appointment Dr. Onken got it right. Also, Dr. Onken is friendly and helpful. He's patient with children as well. My daughter was blessed to be able to get this eye doctor. Thanks again ????????
    Sarah T — Mar 11, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Onken to family and friends

    Dr. Onken's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Onken

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD.

    About Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639506397
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nova Southeastern University College of Optometry
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New England College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • California State University Long Beach
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onken is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Onken has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Onken accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Onken has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Onken. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onken.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Onken, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Onken appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Nicholas Onken, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.