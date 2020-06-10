See All Dermatologists in Bartlesville, OK
Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO

Dermatology
4.5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO is a Dermatologist in Bartlesville, OK. 

Dr. Mietus works at HIll Dermatology in Bartlesville, OK. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hill Dermatology
    309 SE Frank Phillips Blvd, Bartlesville, OK 74003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 331-1030

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Adult Acne

Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Alopecia Areata Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dandruff
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1306352422
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nicholas Mietus, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mietus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mietus has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mietus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mietus works at HIll Dermatology in Bartlesville, OK. View the full address on Dr. Mietus’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Mietus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mietus.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mietus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mietus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

