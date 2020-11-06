Nicholas Maxwell, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Maxwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Maxwell, PA-C
Overview
Nicholas Maxwell, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Kansas City, MO.
Nicholas Maxwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midwest Medical Specialists PA5330 N Oak Trfy Ste 201, Kansas City, MO 64118 Directions (816) 454-0666Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Maxwell?
Nick is a great Dermatologist PA. He's friendly, kind, and genuinely cares about your well being. Despite fighting his own health battle, he comes to work when he can and does his best.
About Nicholas Maxwell, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1194211144
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Maxwell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Maxwell accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Maxwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Maxwell works at
6 patients have reviewed Nicholas Maxwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Maxwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Maxwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Maxwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.