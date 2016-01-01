Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nicholas Johnson, OD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Johnson, OD is an Optometrist in Bronx, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1150b Webster Ave, Bronx, NY 10456 Directions (347) 331-0717
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnson?
About Dr. Nicholas Johnson, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1811463300
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.