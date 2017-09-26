Dr. Nicholas Hawker, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Hawker, OD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Hawker, OD is an Optometrist in Jeffersonville, IN. They specialize in Optometry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Locations
D' Sol Optical440 Patrol Rd, Jeffersonville, IN 47130 Directions (812) 288-9898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Indiana
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding service and quality product.. It's unreal the difference in my ability to see clearly verses my old glasses purchased less than 18 months ago from another provider. Thanks to Dr. Hawker and all his staff for their excellent service.. .
About Dr. Nicholas Hawker, OD
- Optometry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184870693
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hawker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hawker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hawker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hawker speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Hawker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hawker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hawker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hawker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.