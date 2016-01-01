Nicholas Harral is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Harral is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Harral
Nicholas Harral is a Psychotherapist in Houston, TX.
Nicholas Harral works at
Grow Therapy700 Milam St Ste 1300, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (302) 252-5277Monday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
About Nicholas Harral
- Psychotherapy
- English, Spanish
- 1760695258
Nicholas Harral has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Harral accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Harral has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Harral speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Nicholas Harral. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Harral.
