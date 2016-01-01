See All Dermatologists in Green Bay, WI
Nicholas Grimm, PA

Dermatology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Nicholas Grimm, PA is a dermatologist in Green Bay, WI. He currently practices at Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Green Bay
    715 Superior Rd Ste 120, Green Bay, WI 54311 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 406-9803
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Marinette
    3515 Murray St, Marinette, WI 54143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 732-0699
  3. 3
    Lakeside Surgical
    1843 Michigan St, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240
  4. 4
    Plastic Surgery and Skin Specialists by BayCare Clinic
    2353 S Ridge Rd, Green Bay, WI 54304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240
  5. 5
    Aurora Medical Center Oshkosh
    855 N Westhaven Dr # 270, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 288-8240

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cryosurgery for Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Electrosurgery Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • MultiPlan

About Nicholas Grimm, PA

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1104023381
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Undergraduate School
  • University Of Green Bay
Admitting Hospitals
  • Aurora Baycare Medical Center

Patient Satisfaction

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
