Nicholas Frederiksen, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Frederiksen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Frederiksen, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nicholas Frederiksen, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Nicholas Frederiksen works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-32nd Avenue Clinic (Fargo)3000 32nd Ave S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:15am - 5:15pmTuesday8:15am - 5:15pmWednesday8:15am - 5:15pmThursday8:15am - 5:15pmFriday8:15am - 5:15pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Frederiksen?
He's far more helpful than anyone else I've seen. He's thorough, actually reads your medical history, and explains everything so you understand the what and why. If you're looking for a new neuro, you could not find a better one. Essentia should probably give him a raise. Maybe two raises. One big raise?
About Nicholas Frederiksen, APRN
- Neurology
- English
- Male
- 1013319334
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Frederiksen has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Frederiksen accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nicholas Frederiksen using Healthline FindCare.
Nicholas Frederiksen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Frederiksen works at
4 patients have reviewed Nicholas Frederiksen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Frederiksen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Frederiksen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Frederiksen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.