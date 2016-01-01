Nicholas Fittante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nicholas Fittante, LMFT
Overview
Nicholas Fittante, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ontario, CA.
Nicholas Fittante works at
Locations
-
1
Nicholas Fittante Act Family Counseling Services Lmft PC2545 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Directions (909) 983-5575
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Fittante?
About Nicholas Fittante, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1235238783
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Fittante accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nicholas Fittante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Fittante works at
7 patients have reviewed Nicholas Fittante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Fittante.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Fittante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Fittante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.