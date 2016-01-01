See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Ontario, CA
Nicholas Fittante, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile

Nicholas Fittante, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (7)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nicholas Fittante, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Ontario, CA. 

Nicholas Fittante works at Nicholas Fittante Act Family Counseling Services Lmft PC in Ontario, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Marriage & Family Therapists
Compare with other nearby providers
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
Farnoush Termeforoosh, MFT
0 (0)
View Profile
Hassan Abdullah
Hassan Abdullah
0 (0)
View Profile
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
Erin Mokhtar, MFT
10 (1)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Nicholas Fittante Act Family Counseling Services Lmft PC
    2545 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA 91762 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 983-5575
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nicholas Fittante?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nicholas Fittante, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Nicholas Fittante, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nicholas Fittante to family and friends

    Nicholas Fittante's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nicholas Fittante

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nicholas Fittante, LMFT.

    About Nicholas Fittante, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235238783
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nicholas Fittante has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nicholas Fittante has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nicholas Fittante works at Nicholas Fittante Act Family Counseling Services Lmft PC in Ontario, CA. View the full address on Nicholas Fittante’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Nicholas Fittante. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Fittante.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Fittante, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Fittante appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nicholas Fittante, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.