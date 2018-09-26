Nicholas Eley, MSPA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nicholas Eley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nicholas Eley, MSPA
Overview
Nicholas Eley, MSPA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Nicholas Eley works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nicholas Eley?
Great provider. Took time to explain things and assist in pain management. Good listener.
About Nicholas Eley, MSPA
- Neurosurgery
- English
- Male
- 1699113753
Education & Certifications
- Bs In Biochemistry From Indiana State University
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Nicholas Eley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Nicholas Eley using Healthline FindCare.
Nicholas Eley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nicholas Eley works at
3 patients have reviewed Nicholas Eley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nicholas Eley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nicholas Eley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nicholas Eley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.