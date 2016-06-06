Dr. Nicholas Bem, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nicholas Bem, OD
Overview
Dr. Nicholas Bem, OD is an Optometrist in Elizabeth City, NC.
Dr. Bem works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eyecarecenter1813 W Ehringhaus St, Elizabeth City, NC 27909 Directions (844) 206-0883
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bem?
Such an amazing Doctor. Dr. Bem is very thorough Doctor. I travel over 2.5 hours just to be seen by him. No matter where practices, I will always be a patient of his.
About Dr. Nicholas Bem, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1164823142
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bem has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bem accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bem has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bem works at
Dr. Bem has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bem.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bem, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bem appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.