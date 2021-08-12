Niberonofer Dayco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Niberonofer Dayco, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Niberonofer Dayco, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Niberonofer Dayco works at
Locations
Jurani Clinic633 N Decatur Blvd Ste A, Las Vegas, NV 89107 Directions (702) 327-8867
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Niberonofer Dayco?
Don't let the old building or office on Decatur Blvd make you turn away. I find Niberonefer Dayco to be extremely knowledgeable and willing to take the time to explain medical questions in an easy to understand manner. If you have a more complicated medical situation as I do he is extremely knowledgeable. I have been seeing him for years and wouldn't change. I also have to say the front office is the best staff in Vegas and I am very frustrated at most doctors offices but this one always does what they promise. Highly recommend!
About Niberonofer Dayco, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1598161234
Frequently Asked Questions
Niberonofer Dayco accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Niberonofer Dayco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Niberonofer Dayco. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Niberonofer Dayco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Niberonofer Dayco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Niberonofer Dayco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.