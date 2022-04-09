Neysa Koury, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neysa Koury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Neysa Koury, PA-C
Overview
Neysa Koury, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shoreline, WA.
Neysa Koury works at
Locations
Uw Medicine Shoreline Clinic1355 N 205th St, Shoreline, WA 98133 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Neysa Koury?
Neysa has been my care provider for the past 8+ years. She takes her job very seriously she cares about her patients she is friendly and she always makes me feel at ease I like this because I can really get wound up when I go to the doctor. If you’re looking for a care provider you can’t do better than Neysa
About Neysa Koury, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1093810152
Frequently Asked Questions
Neysa Koury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Neysa Koury using Healthline FindCare.
Neysa Koury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Neysa Koury works at
12 patients have reviewed Neysa Koury. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neysa Koury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neysa Koury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neysa Koury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.