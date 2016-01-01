Nestor Mejias Jr accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nestor Mejias Jr, CHIRMD
Overview
Nestor Mejias Jr, CHIRMD is a Chiropractor in New Milford, CT.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 39 Park Lane Rd, New Milford, CT 06776 Directions (860) 355-8494
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nestor Mejias Jr?
About Nestor Mejias Jr, CHIRMD
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1427144849
Frequently Asked Questions
Nestor Mejias Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Nestor Mejias Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nestor Mejias Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nestor Mejias Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nestor Mejias Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.