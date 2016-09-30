Nero Akpowowo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nero Akpowowo, PA-C
Nero Akpowowo, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Rancho Mirage, CA.
Locations
Eisenhower Health39000 Bob Hope Dr Ste W201, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 834-3564
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I just seen him in the emergency room tonight at Desert Hospital in Palm Springs California He was very nice, he listened well and acted caring about my situation. Very friendly and sweet. I had a question about my prescription so I had to come back to the hospital, he saw me me in the waiting room when he was getting off of his lunch break, he approached me and said your still here? I don't believe that hardly any other medical staff would care enough to check on a person, very refreshing!
About Nero Akpowowo, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1326202227
