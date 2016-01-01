See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Neng Lee, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (7)
Neng Lee, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Neng Lee works at Mountain Family Health Care Center in Fresno, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mountain Family Health Care Center
    5187 N 1st St Ste 105, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 226-6796

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.6
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Neng Lee, NP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1972511970
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Neng Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Neng Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Neng Lee works at Mountain Family Health Care Center in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Neng Lee’s profile.

7 patients have reviewed Neng Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 1.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neng Lee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neng Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neng Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

