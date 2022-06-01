Nelya Curry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nelya Curry, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nelya Curry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR.
Nelya Curry works at
Locations
1
Southtowne Family Medicine & Pediatrics1835 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 687-1668
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Ive beem smoking pot for around 25yrs continuously, i had been experiencing flue like symptoms among others, my doctors did not make the correlation, Nelya was very knowledgable, and listened to what i had to say, ive quit smoking -my symptoms are gone, she took time to send me additional information after my visit and has made a huge unbelievable difference in my health, i cant thank her enough for going out of her way and being open to my input.
About Nelya Curry, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1174875934
Frequently Asked Questions
Nelya Curry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nelya Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Nelya Curry works at
2 patients have reviewed Nelya Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nelya Curry.
