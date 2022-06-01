See All Physicians Assistants in Eugene, OR
Nelya Curry, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Nelya Curry, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nelya Curry, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Eugene, OR. 

Nelya Curry works at Southtowne Medical Clinic in Eugene, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southtowne Family Medicine & Pediatrics
    1835 Pearl St, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 687-1668
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nelya Curry?

    Jun 01, 2022
    Ive beem smoking pot for around 25yrs continuously, i had been experiencing flue like symptoms among others, my doctors did not make the correlation, Nelya was very knowledgable, and listened to what i had to say, ive quit smoking -my symptoms are gone, she took time to send me additional information after my visit and has made a huge unbelievable difference in my health, i cant thank her enough for going out of her way and being open to my input.
    kyle — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Nelya Curry, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Nelya Curry, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Nelya Curry to family and friends

    Nelya Curry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Nelya Curry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nelya Curry, PA-C.

    About Nelya Curry, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174875934
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nelya Curry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nelya Curry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nelya Curry works at Southtowne Medical Clinic in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Nelya Curry’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nelya Curry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nelya Curry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nelya Curry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nelya Curry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Nelya Curry, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.