Nelson Villar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nelson Villar, APRN
Overview
Nelson Villar, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Miami, FL.
Nelson Villar works at
Locations
Preventive and Primary Care Medical Center Inc10250 SW 56th St Ste C101, Miami, FL 33165 Directions (786) 558-8901
Ratings & Reviews
Es muy profesional. Tiene un trato muy cercano que permite sentirse en familia. Las cualidades de él hacen que las personas confien en que saldrán curados y con un buen diagnóstico. Lo recomiendo totalmente.
About Nelson Villar, APRN
Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
English
NPI: 1669025904
Frequently Asked Questions
Nelson Villar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nelson Villar works at
6 patients have reviewed Nelson Villar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nelson Villar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nelson Villar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nelson Villar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.