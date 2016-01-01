See All Chiropractors in Inverness, FL
Dr. Nelson Mane, DC

Chiropractic
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nelson Mane, DC is a Chiropractor in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with Fellows Of The Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopedists

Dr. Mane works at Citrus Medical Associates in Inverness, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Millennium Physician Group
    216 S SEMINOLE AVE, Inverness, FL 34452 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 560-0333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Mar. Primary Care LLC
    1602 W Sligh Ave Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 935-4744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Citrus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Sprain

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Physical Therapy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Whiplash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Whiplash
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Nelson Mane, DC

    • Chiropractic
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568520971
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Fellows Of The Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopedists
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nelson Mane, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mane.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

