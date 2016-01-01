Dr. Nelson Mane, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mane is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nelson Mane, DC
Overview
Dr. Nelson Mane, DC is a Chiropractor in Inverness, FL. They completed their fellowship with Fellows Of The Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopedists
Dr. Mane works at
Locations
-
1
Millennium Physician Group216 S SEMINOLE AVE, Inverness, FL 34452 Directions (352) 560-0333Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Mar. Primary Care LLC1602 W Sligh Ave Ste 500, Tampa, FL 33604 Directions (813) 935-4744
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mane?
About Dr. Nelson Mane, DC
- Chiropractic
- English, Spanish
- 1568520971
Education & Certifications
- Fellows Of The Academy Of Chiropractic Orthopedists
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mane has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mane accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mane has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mane works at
Dr. Mane speaks Spanish.
Dr. Mane has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mane.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mane, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mane appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.