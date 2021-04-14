Dr. Vanzetti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelly Vanzetti, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nelly Vanzetti, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tulsa, OK.
Locations
Tina Francis Counseling LLC4870 S Lewis Ave Ste 125, Tulsa, OK 74105 Directions (918) 743-7446
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vanzetti?
She is wonderful. She does not waste your time and gives you really insightful ways of rethinking about things !
About Dr. Nelly Vanzetti, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1982653374
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vanzetti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Vanzetti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vanzetti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vanzetti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vanzetti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.