Nellie Simon, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (12)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Nellie Simon, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in West Des Moines, IA. 

Nellie Simon works at MercyOne Grand in West Des Moines, IA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mercyone Grand Ave. Family Medicine Clinic
    1525 Grand Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50265 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 226-0112
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Nellie Simon, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1104375922
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nellie Simon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nellie Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nellie Simon works at MercyOne Grand in West Des Moines, IA. View the full address on Nellie Simon’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Nellie Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nellie Simon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nellie Simon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nellie Simon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

