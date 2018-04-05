Neile Briden is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neile Briden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Neile Briden
Overview
Neile Briden is a Family Medicine Specialist in Normangee, TX.
Locations
CHI St. Joseph Health Primary Care Normangee910 Main St, Normangee, TX 77871 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Ratings & Reviews
We are so lucky to have this Clinic right around the corner, a few blocks away. My husband, David has visited the clinic a few times when a trip to Bryan to see his primary physician was not an option. Neile Briden is a breath of fresh air! David has been ill with flu like symptoms for over 10 days. He is better today under the care of this PA. The staff was also very nice and helpful, and David got a call today to see how he was feeling. Very Nice!
About Neile Briden
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1013325927
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Health Regional Hospital - Bryan, TX
