See All Gastroenterologists in Seattle, WA
Neil Wiegand, PA Icon-share Share Profile

Neil Wiegand, PA

Gastroenterology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Neil Wiegand, PA is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. 

Neil Wiegand works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Neil Wiegand?

Photo: Neil Wiegand, PA
How would you rate your experience with Neil Wiegand, PA?
  • Likelihood of recommending Neil Wiegand to family and friends

Neil Wiegand's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Neil Wiegand

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Neil Wiegand, PA.

About Neil Wiegand, PA

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1629264486
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Neil Wiegand, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neil Wiegand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Neil Wiegand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Neil Wiegand works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Neil Wiegand’s profile.

Neil Wiegand has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Neil Wiegand.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neil Wiegand, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neil Wiegand appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.