Dr. Neil McAllister, OD is an Optometrist in Colorado Springs, CO. They specialize in Optometry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Southern California College of Optometry.
Rocky Mountain Eye Care Inc.1710 Briargate Blvd Ste 485, Colorado Springs, CO 80920 Directions (719) 266-8473
Powers Eye Center, Colorado Springs, CO6160 Tutt Blvd Ste 220, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 598-5068
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cofinity
- Davis Vision
- Delta Health System
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Spectera
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
I am a challenging patient as I have keratoconus and scarring from an ulcerated cornea. Dr. McAllister is very patient and takes the time to make sure I have the best possible vision outcome. I appreciate his knowledge, experience, and patience.
- Optometry
- 35 years of experience
- English
- Southern California College of Optometry
- Brigham Young University
Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
