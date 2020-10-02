Dr. Margolis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neil Margolis, OD
Dr. Neil Margolis, OD is an Optometrist in Arlington Heights, IL.
1
Dr. Neil W. Margolis & Associates3250 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 109, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-1040Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
2
Northwest Rehabilitation1120 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 255-1040
My daughter was diagnosed with Occular Dysfunction when she was in the middle of third grade by Dr Margolis. She struggled for her first several years of school not being able to read. The school suggested a possible ADD diagnosis but as a Child Adolescent Therapist I knew different. My daughter received a year of Vision Therapy through Dr Margolis office... Alexis met with her. Our insurance wouldn’t cover it but we took a chance that this would help. Well my daughter is a Freshman in College , graduated from High School with State Honors and I want to say because of that year commitment of vision therapy it completely changed the trajectory of her life. I didn’t do a health grades review before because honestly sometimes we do things to try to help our kids and we never know if it will help our children or not. Dr Margolis and his team made a difference to my daughter’s life and I will always be thankful for that. He is thee best!
- Optometry
- English
- 1053477083
Dr. Margolis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Margolis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Margolis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Margolis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Margolis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.