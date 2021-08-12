See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Milton, FL
Dr. Neil Hook, OD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Neil Hook, OD

Optometry
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Neil Hook, OD is an Optometrist in Milton, FL. 

Dr. Hook works at Clarkson Eyecare in Milton, FL with other offices in Navarre, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Clarkson Eyecare
    6096 BERRYHILL RD, Milton, FL 32570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8344
  2. 2
    Clarkson Eyecare
    8050 NAVARRE PKWY, Navarre, FL 32566 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 206-8841
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Hook?

    Aug 12, 2021
    Excellent care! Very thorough, competent, and good bedside manner. He got my contact prescription perfect for monocular vision (no glasses even though age 68), Highly recommend!
    Anita — Aug 12, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Neil Hook, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Neil Hook, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Hook to family and friends

    Dr. Hook's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Hook

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Neil Hook, OD.

    About Dr. Neil Hook, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366438293
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neil Hook, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hook.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Neil Hook, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.