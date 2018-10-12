See All Psychologists in Hallowell, ME
Psychology
4 (4)
Neil Colan, EDD is a Psychologist in Hallowell, ME. 

Neil Colan works at Dr. Mary Alyce Burkhart, PhD in Hallowell, ME. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Brain Clinic of Central Maine LLC
    93 Second St, Hallowell, ME 04347 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (207) 626-0025
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 12, 2018
    Our son has been seeing Dr. Colan for over 5 years. He has helped him grow from an angry anxious child to a young man who properly functions in middle school without complaint from teacher's, and is able to function at home without outbursts, tantrums, etc... Dr. Colan goes out of his way to check in with our son's pediatrician. Dr. Colan has also coached my husband and I in handling the day-to-day issues that arise concerning our son. I cannot praise Dr. Colan enough for helping our family.
    Danielle in Auburn, ME — Oct 12, 2018
    About Neil Colan, EDD

    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568548881
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neil Colan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Neil Colan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neil Colan works at Dr. Mary Alyce Burkhart, PhD in Hallowell, ME. View the full address on Neil Colan’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Neil Colan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neil Colan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neil Colan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neil Colan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

