Neil Cohen, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neil Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Neil Cohen, PT
Overview
Neil Cohen, PT is a Chiropractor in Essex, MD.
Neil Cohen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Essex Family Dentistry1224 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD 21221 Directions (443) 397-9232
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Neil Cohen?
About Neil Cohen, PT
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1598705709
Frequently Asked Questions
Neil Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Neil Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Neil Cohen works at
Neil Cohen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Neil Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neil Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neil Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.