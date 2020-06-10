Dr. Neha Khorana, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khorana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neha Khorana, PHD
Dr. Neha Khorana, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Atlanta, GA.
Neha Khorana, PhD, ABPP1409 N Highland Ave Ne, Atlanta, GA 30306 Directions (404) 919-8842Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Khorana has helped me tremendously with understanding some of my sibling dynamics and relationship advice. Her knowledge of the Indian culture is something that I really appreciate as we unpack some of cultural pressures we face as South Asian women.
- Clinical Psychology
- English, Hindi
- 1801319447
Dr. Khorana speaks Hindi.
