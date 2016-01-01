See All Pediatric Pulmonologists in Aurora, IL
Pediatric Pulmonology
Accepting new patients
Dr. Neha Joshi, MS is a Pediatric Pulmonology Specialist in Aurora, IL. 

Dr. Joshi works at Rush University Medical Center in Aurora, IL with other offices in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Function Test along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rush-copley Medical Group
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 303, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-3034
    Robert T. Stone, MD, Respiratory Center
    215 W Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 543-8885

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush Copley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pulmonary Function Test
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pulmonary Function Test
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)

Pulmonary Function Test
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Bronchiolitis
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia
Bronchoscopy
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Respiratory Failure
Shortness of Breath
Sinusitis
Wheezing
Whooping Cough
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Pulmonology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598926339
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Pulmonology and Pediatrics
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Neha Joshi, MS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joshi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Joshi has seen patients for Pulmonary Function Test, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Joshi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Joshi has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joshi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joshi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joshi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

