Dr. Nooshin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negin Nooshin, OD
Overview
Dr. Negin Nooshin, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Nooshin works at
Locations
-
1
Cvs Pharmacy #174835355 W Loop 1604 N, San Antonio, TX 78253 Directions (210) 521-5511
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nooshin?
Adored my visit, will be recommending to my family as well. Great caring staff. Quick and easy. Knowledgeable and kind doctor.
About Dr. Negin Nooshin, OD
- Optometry
- English, French
- 1669795274
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nooshin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nooshin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nooshin works at
Dr. Nooshin speaks French.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nooshin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nooshin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nooshin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nooshin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.