Dr. Neeta Singla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neeta Singla, MD
Overview
Dr. Neeta Singla, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Dr. Singla works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Clinic of Northwest Houston11720 FM 1960 RD W, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 955-1012
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Singla?
About Dr. Neeta Singla, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1386611549
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Sch
- U Tex Med Sch
- Frankford
- LADY HARDINGE MEDICAL COLLEGE / UNIVERSITY OF DELHI
- Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singla has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singla works at
Dr. Singla has seen patients for Partial Lung Collapse, Asthma and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Singla. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.