Neerja Sethi, NP
Neerja Sethi, NP

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (239)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Neerja Sethi, NP is a Registered Nurse in Gilbert, AZ. 

Neerja Sethi works at Gilbert Center for Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gilbert Center for Family Medicine
    652 E Warner Rd Ste 107, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 672-2175
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 2:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes
Laceration Repair
Lesion Removal
Diabetes
Laceration Repair
Lesion Removal

Treatment frequency



Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Laceration Repair Chevron Icon
Lesion Removal Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 239 ratings
    Patient Ratings (239)
    5 Star
    (237)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 25, 2022
    This has been the best experience I have had with a doctor in years. Thanks.
    Melissa P. — Oct 25, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Neerja Sethi, NP
    About Neerja Sethi, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649390709
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neerja Sethi, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neerja Sethi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Neerja Sethi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Neerja Sethi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neerja Sethi works at Gilbert Center for Family Medicine in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Neerja Sethi’s profile.

    239 patients have reviewed Neerja Sethi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neerja Sethi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neerja Sethi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neerja Sethi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

