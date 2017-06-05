Neeraj Juneja accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Neeraj Juneja, NP
Neeraj Juneja, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA.
Millbrook CHC7202 N Millbrook Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 457-6950Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
She is the best health care professional in Fresno area. I have been living in this area for more than 9 years and have been to different professionals (including Kaiser) regarding health issues. . I have never ever received such a great health related service from any other health care professional. She is the best and knows what she does! Glad to have her as our family's primary physician.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1154787786
Neeraj Juneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Neeraj Juneja has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Neeraj Juneja.
