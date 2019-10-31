See All Family And Marriage Counselors in West Lafayette, IN
Neelu Chawla, LMFT Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Neelu Chawla, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
4.5 (27)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Neelu Chawla, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in West Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Marriage & Family Therapy, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester School of Medicine.

Neelu Chawla works at Mindful Therapy and Counseling, Inc. in West Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mor-nuco Enterprises Inc.
    1201 Cumberland Ave, West Lafayette, IN 47906 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 201-7291

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adolescent Counseling
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD)
ADHD Parent Coaching
Adolescent Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Stress Disorder (ASD) Chevron Icon
ADHD Parent Coaching Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Chronic Depression Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Complicated Migraine Chevron Icon
Counseling for Gay and-or Lesbian Individuals Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Disordered Eating Chevron Icon
Divorce Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Divorce
Faith Based Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Imago Relationship Therapy Chevron Icon
Internal Family Systems Therapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Affirmative Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
LGBT Healthcare Chevron Icon
Life Coaching Chevron Icon
Marital and Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pediatric Behavior Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Supportive Counseling Chevron Icon
Transgender Care Chevron Icon
Transgender Health Chevron Icon
Wellness Coaching Chevron Icon
Women’s Sexual Health Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Neelu Chawla?

    Oct 31, 2019
    A powerful moving encounter - reassuring and confident, Neelu provided me with cultural and social insights to help bring more balance into my perspective and led my thoughts towards positive growth and self nurturing ways. I'm thankful for her presence in our community and as a therapist. I recommend meeting her for personal help and couples therapy - one session felt like a breakthrough for me. It was a gateway to open up and realize therapy and counseling as a part of supporting everyday mental health and consciousness in ways that everyone can benefit. I trust her to help overcome challenges faced by my family and children and community.
    DesiMama — Oct 31, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Neelu Chawla, LMFT
    How would you rate your experience with Neelu Chawla, LMFT?
    • Likelihood of recommending Neelu Chawla to family and friends

    Neelu Chawla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Neelu Chawla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Neelu Chawla, LMFT.

    About Neelu Chawla, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Panjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740568468
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • IU Health Arnett Cancer Care, Lafayette, IN
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Rochester School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SUNY/Albany-NYSDOH
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neelu Chawla, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neelu Chawla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Neelu Chawla has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Neelu Chawla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neelu Chawla works at Mindful Therapy and Counseling, Inc. in West Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Neelu Chawla’s profile.

    27 patients have reviewed Neelu Chawla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neelu Chawla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neelu Chawla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neelu Chawla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Neelu Chawla, LMFT?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.