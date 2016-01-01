See All Cardiologists in Sacramento, CA
Neelofar Noori, NP

Cardiology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
6 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Neelofar Noori, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Neelofar Noori works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Elk Grove, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group
    3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

About Neelofar Noori, NP

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Years of Experience
  • 6 years of experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1962907907
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Sutter Medical Group, Ampla Health
Medical Education
  • University of Phoenix
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mercy General Hospital

