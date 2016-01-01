Neelofar Noori, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neelofar Noori is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Neelofar Noori, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Neelofar Noori, NP is a Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 6 years of experience. They graduated from University of Phoenix and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Locations
Sacramento Gastroenterology Medical Group3941 J St Ste 450, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group9394 Big Horn Blvd Fl 2, Elk Grove, CA 95758 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
About Neelofar Noori, NP
- Cardiology
- 6 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Pashto, Persian and Urdu
- Female
- 1962907907
Education & Certifications
- Sutter Medical Group, Ampla Health
- University of Phoenix
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Neelofar Noori speaks Hindi, Pashto, Persian and Urdu.
