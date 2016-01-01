See All Nurse Practitioners in Fresno, CA
Neelia Miller, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Neelia Miller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Neelia Miller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Fresno, CA. 

Neelia Miller works at Saint Agnes Care - Sesame Care in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Saint Agnes Care
    4770 W Herndon Ave, Fresno, CA 93722 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 242-3833
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Neelia Miller?

    Photo: Neelia Miller, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Neelia Miller, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Neelia Miller to family and friends

    Neelia Miller's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Neelia Miller

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Neelia Miller, NP.

    About Neelia Miller, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1811150063
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neelia Miller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Neelia Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Neelia Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neelia Miller works at Saint Agnes Care - Sesame Care in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Neelia Miller’s profile.

    Neelia Miller has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Neelia Miller.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neelia Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neelia Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Neelia Miller, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.