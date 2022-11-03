Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD
Overview
Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Memphis, TN.
Dr. Jain works at
Locations
River City Neuropsychology, PLLC1661 International Pl Dr, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 410-9524Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Baptist Health Services Group
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Magellan Health Services
- Principal Financial Group
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jain was thoughtful, concise, and kind in her evaluation and in her discussion with the parents. She truly cares for her patients and wants what is best for them. We are grateful for her guidance and professional care.
About Dr. Neelam Jain, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.