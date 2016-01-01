Nedia De Lua-Ruiz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nedia De Lua-Ruiz, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Nedia De Lua-Ruiz, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Corpus Christi, TX.
Locations
South Texas Mental Health Associates PA6625 Wooldridge Rd Ste 101, Corpus Christi, TX 78414 Directions (361) 356-6441
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Nedia De Lua-Ruiz, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1992247803
Nedia De Lua-Ruiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nedia De Lua-Ruiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nedia De Lua-Ruiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nedia De Lua-Ruiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nedia De Lua-Ruiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.