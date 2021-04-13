See All Clinical Psychologists in Temple, TX
Necole Rivers is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple, TX. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1023 Canyon Creek Dr Ste 105, Temple, TX 76502
(254) 338-3175
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Apr 13, 2021
    She was immensely professional and knowledgeable. She took her time and listened to all my concerns about my child and his entire history. After what had previously been a very long and frustrating process with seeing many behavioral health professionals, Dr. Rivers finally helped my family feel heard and understood. She did testing on my son, and was very detailed and thorough in both her testing and report. She explained the results of testing in great detail and has gone above and beyond by being available several times to assist with the process of getting him the help he needs to focus and function in his classroom environment. She is truly wonderful and I would recommend her to everyone.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Necole Rivers

    Specialties
    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053468603
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Necole Rivers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Necole Rivers has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Necole Rivers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Necole Rivers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Necole Rivers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

