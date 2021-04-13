Necole Rivers accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Necole Rivers
Overview
Necole Rivers is a Clinical Psychologist in Temple, TX.
Locations
- 1 1023 Canyon Creek Dr Ste 105, Temple, TX 76502 Directions (254) 338-3175
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She was immensely professional and knowledgeable. She took her time and listened to all my concerns about my child and his entire history. After what had previously been a very long and frustrating process with seeing many behavioral health professionals, Dr. Rivers finally helped my family feel heard and understood. She did testing on my son, and was very detailed and thorough in both her testing and report. She explained the results of testing in great detail and has gone above and beyond by being available several times to assist with the process of getting him the help he needs to focus and function in his classroom environment. She is truly wonderful and I would recommend her to everyone.
About Necole Rivers
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1053468603
Frequently Asked Questions
