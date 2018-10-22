Dr. Necoe Otto-Parkinson, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto-Parkinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Necoe Otto-Parkinson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Necoe Otto-Parkinson, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Tucson, AZ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7790 N Oracle Rd Ste 120, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 971-5578
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otto-Parkinson?
She is truly a caring, very knowledgeable and helpful psychologist! She saw me through the most difficult time of my life. I would recommend her highly for depression and anxiety, since that is what I had. She really helped me!
About Dr. Necoe Otto-Parkinson, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1164471538
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otto-Parkinson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Otto-Parkinson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otto-Parkinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto-Parkinson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto-Parkinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto-Parkinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto-Parkinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.