Dr. Neal Litinger, PHD

Clinical Psychology
4 (9)
Overview

Dr. Neal Litinger, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Maplewood, NJ. 

Dr. Litinger works at The Foot Group Llp in Maplewood, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Foot Group Llp
    2168 Millburn Ave, Maplewood, NJ 07040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 445-0779

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Jul 28, 2020
Dr. Litinger is an experienced, extremely intelligent and very relatable therapist. He's intuitive and perceptive and always has insightful and spot on comments to share when needed. I recommend him highly for individual, couples and family therapy. He's the 'gold standard' as far as I'm concerned. I totally disagree with the negative review from Jan. 25, 2017. It doesn't even vaguely describe Dr. Litinger. Scheduling appointments is easy and Dr. Litinger always returns every call.
— Jul 28, 2020
About Dr. Neal Litinger, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1316951288
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Litinger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Litinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Litinger works at The Foot Group Llp in Maplewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Litinger’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Litinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Litinger.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Litinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Litinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

