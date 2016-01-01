Neal Ginsberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Neal Ginsberg
Offers telehealth
Neal Ginsberg is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY.
Neal Ginsberg works at
Housepian, Edgar, M.d.710 W 168th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-1742
- Cigna
About Neal Ginsberg
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1568862126
Neal Ginsberg accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Neal Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Neal Ginsberg works at
2 patients have reviewed Neal Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neal Ginsberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neal Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neal Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.