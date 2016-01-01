See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Neal Ginsberg

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1.5 (2)
Overview

Neal Ginsberg is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Neal Ginsberg works at Columbia Comp Eplpsy Ctr in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Housepian, Edgar, M.d.
    710 W 168th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10032 (212) 305-1742
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna

    1.5
    About Neal Ginsberg

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1568862126
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Neal Ginsberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Neal Ginsberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Neal Ginsberg works at Columbia Comp Eplpsy Ctr in New York, NY. View the full address on Neal Ginsberg’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Neal Ginsberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Neal Ginsberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Neal Ginsberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Neal Ginsberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

