Dr. Neal Athwal, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Neal Athwal, OD
Overview
Dr. Neal Athwal, OD is an Optometrist in Whiting, NJ.
Dr. Athwal works at
Locations
-
1
SightMD NJ Whiting550 Route 530, Whiting, NJ 08759 Directions (732) 350-3344
-
2
SightMD NJ Toms River 14 Mule Road14 Mule Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 286-0900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Athwal?
Was very good
About Dr. Neal Athwal, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1295222511
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Athwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Athwal accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athwal works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Athwal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.