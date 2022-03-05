Dr. Nazia Maredia, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maredia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nazia Maredia, OD
Overview
Dr. Nazia Maredia, OD is an Optometrist in San Antonio, TX.
Locations
-
1
Maredia Family Eyecare Pllc1603 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX 78213 Directions (210) 732-3200
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Does glasses and contacts along with diabetic annual eye exam.
About Dr. Nazia Maredia, OD
- Optometry
- English, Gujarati
- 1417187741
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maredia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maredia accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maredia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maredia speaks Gujarati.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Maredia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maredia.
