Nazeeka Baksh, PA
Nazeeka Baksh, PA is a Physician Assistant in Orlando, FL.
Bithlo Family Health Center19108 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32820 Directions (407) 905-8827
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Very Happy with her attentive thorough diagnosis. God Bless her.
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1992026611
Nazeeka Baksh accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nazeeka Baksh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
