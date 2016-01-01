Nayeema Sultana accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nayeema Sultana, ARNP
Nayeema Sultana, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Pembroke Pines Health Center263 N University Dr, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164827648
Nayeema Sultana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
