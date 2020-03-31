See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Glendora, CA
Overview

Nawal Lotfy, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Glendora, CA. 

Nawal Lotfy works at Jacob And Associates in Glendora, CA with other offices in Diamond Bar, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jacob And Associates
    415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 963-4467
  2. 2
    Jacob & Associates
    2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 860-2166
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Nawal Lotfy?

    Mar 31, 2020
    She was a good listener and also analyzed my situation. She helped me come to terms with some issues. As a brown woman as I was able to relate to her and that was helpful. She is strong, intelligent and honest. If you are an adult and can handle truth, you should have 0 problems with her and cognitive behavioral Theraphy, which is the most effective kind.
    About Nawal Lotfy, MFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144501826
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

