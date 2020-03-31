Nawal Lotfy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nawal Lotfy, MFT
Overview
Nawal Lotfy, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Glendora, CA.
Nawal Lotfy works at
Locations
-
1
Jacob And Associates415 W Route 66 Ste 202, Glendora, CA 91740 Directions (626) 963-4467
-
2
Jacob & Associates2705 S Diamond Bar Blvd, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-2166
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nawal Lotfy?
She was a good listener and also analyzed my situation. She helped me come to terms with some issues. As a brown woman as I was able to relate to her and that was helpful. She is strong, intelligent and honest. If you are an adult and can handle truth, you should have 0 problems with her and cognitive behavioral Theraphy, which is the most effective kind.
About Nawal Lotfy, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Arabic and Arabic
- 1144501826
Frequently Asked Questions
Nawal Lotfy accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nawal Lotfy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nawal Lotfy works at
Nawal Lotfy speaks Arabic and Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Nawal Lotfy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nawal Lotfy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nawal Lotfy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nawal Lotfy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.