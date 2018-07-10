Overview

Dr. Naveera Farooque, OD is an Optometrist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.



Dr. Farooque works at Better Vision Tomball in Tomball, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.