Dr. Naveera Farooque, OD

Optometry
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Naveera Farooque, OD is an Optometrist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from University of Houston / College of Optometry.

Dr. Farooque works at Better Vision Tomball in Tomball, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Visionworks
    14002 FM 2920 Rd Ste B, Tomball, TX 77377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 255-2958
  2. 2
    Willowbrook Eye Associates PLLC
    1678 WILLOWBROOK MALL, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 970-3840

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Injuries Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Eyelid Inflammation Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Advantica
    • Aetna
    • Avesis
    • Block Vision
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • Medical Eye Service
    • MetLife
    • National Vision Administrators, LLC
    • Opticare
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Spectera
    • Superior Vision
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 10, 2018
    I have been seeing Dr. Farooque for all my eye care needs. Most recently, I came to her for my yearly diabetic eye exam. The exam itself, was very thorough and included a scan of my retina, to make sure there were no problems with the retina or surrounding blood vessels. Then, Dr. Farooque checked both my eyes with various instruments. After all this was done, Dr. Farooque went over what she found with the retina scan and the checkup in general.
    Happy_Eyes — Jul 10, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Naveera Farooque, OD
    About Dr. Naveera Farooque, OD

    • Optometry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1720218712
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of Houston / College of Optometry
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Naveera Farooque, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farooque has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farooque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooque.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

